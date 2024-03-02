 Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024 Maths &amp; Statistics paper today, instructions here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024: MSBSHSE 12th Mathematics & Statistics paper today, instructions here

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024: MSBSHSE 12th Mathematics & Statistics paper today, instructions here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024 Mathematics and Statistics paper today. Instructions here.

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MBSHSE will conduct MSBSHSE 12th Mathematics & Statistics paper today, March 2, 2024. The Class 12 examination Mathematics paper will be conducted in first shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. In the second shift Class 12 Percussion Instruments paper will be conducted by the Board.

Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) and Mathematics & Statistics (C) will be conducted in shift 1 across the state at various exam centres.

This year a total of 15,13,909 students are appearing for the Maharashtra HSC exam this year, an increase of 56,616 compared to 2023. Last year, 1,457,293 students had appeared for the exam.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024: Instructions Here

All the students who are appearing for the Mathematics examination today can check the instructions below.

  • All the students should reach the exam centre at the said time mentioned on the admit card. Students who arrive late will not be allowed to enter the exam centre by the Board officials.
  • Appearing students should take their admit card which has name, photograph, signature and other details on it to the exam centre. Entry will not be given to candidates who do not have their admit cards.
  • Students are allowed to carry pen, pencil, geometry box and scientific calculator to the examination hall.
  • Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, digital calculators etc are not allowed inside the examination centre.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
