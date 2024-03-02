Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024: MSBSHSE 12th Mathematics & Statistics paper today, instructions here

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MBSHSE will conduct MSBSHSE 12th Mathematics & Statistics paper today, March 2, 2024. The Class 12 examination Mathematics paper will be conducted in first shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. In the second shift Class 12 Percussion Instruments paper will be conducted by the Board. Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024 Maths & Statistics paper today, instructions here

Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) and Mathematics & Statistics (C) will be conducted in shift 1 across the state at various exam centres.

This year a total of 15,13,909 students are appearing for the Maharashtra HSC exam this year, an increase of 56,616 compared to 2023. Last year, 1,457,293 students had appeared for the exam.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024: Instructions Here

All the students who are appearing for the Mathematics examination today can check the instructions below.