Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 on May 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination across the state can check their MSBSHSE Class 12th results on the official website of Maharashtra Result at mahresult.nic.in. The link to check scores will be available at 1 pm. Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live Updates Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 12th results declared (HT file)

All the appeared candidates can check Class 12 results on other official websites as well which includes – hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Class 12th results was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. The pass percentage, gender wise details, division wise details and other information was shared.

This year the overall pass percentage is 93.37%. A total of 1433331 students registered for the examination and 1423923 students appeared. A total of 1329684 students passed. The girls pass percentage is more than boys this year by 3.84%. The pass percentage of girls is 95.44% and boys pass percentage is 91.60.

This year Science stream pass percentage is 97.82%, Arts stream pass percentage is 85.88% and Commerce stream pass percentage is 92.18%. Vocational stream pass percentage is 87.75% and ITI is 87.69%.

This year Konkan division has the highest pass percentage of 97.91% and Mumbai division has the lowest of 91.95%. In 26 subjects, the results is 100%.

In 2024, the pass percentage has increased by 2.12% compared to last year.

A total of 6986 Divyang students appeared for the examination out of which 6581 students passed. The overall pass percentage of Divyang students is 94.20%.

All the candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in Maharashtra can check their scores by following the steps given below.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year more than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board exams across Maharashtra. The Class 12 examination was conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024 across the state. The Maharashtra HSC examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.