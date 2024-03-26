Maharashtra SSC Exam 2024 ends today with Geography paper, when can students expect results

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MBSHSE will conclude Maharashtra SSC Exam 2024 on March 26, 2024. The Class 10 board examination in the state will end with Social Science Paper II or Geography paper. Maharashtra SSC Exam 2024 ends today with Geography paper(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Geography paper will begin at 11 am and will end at 1 pm across the state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Students who are appearing for the Geography exam will have to reach the exam centre on time, i.e., 1 hour prior to the commencement of the examination. Students who will arrive late will not be given entry to the exam hall. They will also have to carry their admit card, which has their name, photograph, signature and other details. The invigilator will see the admit card, and then entry to the exam hall will be granted.

Students will be allowed to carry their stationery along with other items that are needed for the Geography exam. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, digital calculators etc are not allowed inside the examination centre.

Once the examination is over, the evaluation process will begin in the coming days. Like past trends, the Maharashtra SSC result 2024 will likely be announced in May – June 2024.

In 2023, the Maharashtra SSC results was announced on June 2. A total of 15,49,666 regular students from the nine divisional boards of the state, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan had registered for this exam, out of which 15,29,096 students appeared for the exam, and 14,34,898 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 93.83 percent.