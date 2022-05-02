Maharashtra SSC, HSC results expected by mid-June, details here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Results of Maharashtra HSC and SSC board exams are expected to be announced by June 15.

The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) will inform about the Class 10 and Class 12 result date and time on its official website.

Candidates can check Maharashtra board results using their roll number. Here is a list of official websites where the results will be hosted:

mahahsscboard.in msbshse.co.in mh-ssc.ac.in mahresult.nic.in

Students will have to use roll number and mother's first name to check board exam results. Here are the steps to follow:

Steps to download Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022

Visit the official website of the board. Click on the SSC or HSC result link. Enter your roll number and mother's first name. Submit the details and check your result. Take a printout of the result page.

Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7.

Over 30 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Maharashtra this year and are waiting for results.