Mairang etches SSLC history with two top 10ers

Determined to prove that the pandemic is no hurdle for a person who wishes to excel coupled with hard work, schools from outside Shillong ran away with the top honors as the much-awaited results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination were declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) this morning.

Mairang a newly carved district from West Khasi Hills created history of sorts with St. Thomas HS School, Mairang topping the charts and another super surprise from Sawlyngdoh HS School in remote Mowkaiaw village of West Jaintia Hills which clinched the second position in the top 20 list. The third position was a tie between St. Mary's Higher Secondary School Shillong and Sherwood School, Tura in West Garo Hills. The diference in marks between them was a mere single mark.

Kevinstrong Lawriniang of St. Thomas HSS Mairang the Topper in micro containment at home(HT Photo)

Queen Annable Ann Basaiawmoit of St. Thomas HSS Mairang the 10th position holder long with VP Sr Atel and her proud parents (HT Photo)





Kevinstrong Lawriniang, of St. Thomas HSS, Mairang romped home with 576 marks out of 600 edging out Wanteibok Pator from Sawlyngdoh HSS, Mowkaiaw who came second by one mark only. He beat both Kashish Samee of St. Mary's HSS, Shillong and Mridumay Saha of Sherwood School, Tura by whisker as they pulled through with 574 marks to jointly claim the third spot.

Making it a double celebration for Mairang, Queen Annable Ann Basaiawmoit also of St. Thomas HS School took the 10th spot with 567 marks. In all 40 candidates etched their names in the prestigious Merit list of 20 conquistadors featuring students from 23 schools in Shillong, five from Tura, one each from Rongjeng and Phulbari (West Garo Hills), two from Jowai (West Jaiñtia Hills), 2 from Nongstoin (West Khasi Hills) one from Umbir in Ri-Bhoi district and one Alra R Marak from an undisclosed private institution who tabled 556 out of the total 600 marks.

The top 20 list was a mixed bag of successful students from different schools spread across the state and this is seen as a welcome outcome of hard work and dedication despite the challenges from numerous quarters.

Applauding the meritorious students Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma who is out of station tweeted, “Congratulations to our dear students who passed their #SSLC & #HSSLC (Arts) examinations. Kudos to the toppers who have done their parents, teachers and school/college proud! Wishing each of you a successful future. May you always shine!.”

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui also took to Twitter and congratulated the successful candidates. He tweeted, “Congratulations to all my dear friends who have Passed their SSLC EXAMINATION 2021. You don't let the challenges and difficulties stop you from achieving your goal. For those who couldn't get through there is always tomorrow. To the Rank holders Shine on...”