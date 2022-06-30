Home / Education / Board Exams / Manabadi TS SSC Results 2022: List of Telangana 10th result websites
Manabadi TS SSC Results 2022: List of Telangana 10th result websites

  • TS SSC Results 2022: Here is the list of websites where Telangana Class 10 students can download their marks memos. 
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 12:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS SSC results 2022 have been declared at 11:30 am. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana declared Class 10th final examination results at a press conference, after which students can go to board websites and view their marks memo. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced TS SSC result 2022 officially. TS SSC result 2022 live updates.

TS SSC results 2022 direct link

These are the websites to check Telangana SSC results:

  1. bse.telangana.gov.in
  2. bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Apart from these, Telangana 10th results will also be available on many unofficial websites.

How to download TS SSC Marks Memo

  1. Go to bse.telangana.gov.in and click on the results tab.
  2. Click on the SSC results link.
  3. Key in your login credentials.
  4. Submit and download scorecard.

The direct link to check TS SSC results will be added here, when it is available on the official websites.

telangana board exam result
