Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh along with officials of the education department declared on Monday the results of class 12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM). The result is available at manresults.nic.in. Manipur Class 12 results announced, 88.6% students pass(HT file)

The overall pass percentage this year is 88.68% with Tengnoupal district being best performer with 99.9 pass percentage followed by Noney with 98.74 per cent. Ukhrul district recorded a lowest pass percentage of 67.03 percent. The overall pass percentage was 90.09 in 2022.

The overall pass percentage of the government higher secondary schools is 84.34 per cent while the pass percentage of the non-government schools is 90.0 percent.Girl students outshone boys both in both government and non-government higher secondary schools.

A total of 36,717 students appeared in the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur conducted class 12 examination. In the science stream, Rea Thokchom of Heritage Convent in Imphal topped the examination with a total of 491 marks.

In commerce, Rajbrinda Naorem of TG Higher Secondary school topped the exam with 445 marks and Pushpa Naorem of TG Higher Secondary school in arts stream with a total of 475 marks.

Officially declaring the results at COHSEM office in Imphal this afternoon, Education minister Basantakumar Singh appreciated the efforts of the teachers and officials for smooth and succesful conduct of the examination.

When asked about the good performance of government school students this year unlike the past, the minister said the credit of this achievement goes to the hard work of the teaching fraternity and government’s initiative-school fagathansi mission and hard work of the students. To encourage the unsuccessful students, the minister also appealed to them to work hard to succeed in the coming examinations.

Responding to another question, he said the government is also planning to extend the ongoing summer vacation of the educational schools for a few more weeks considering the state’s situation.Earlier the government declared summer vacation till May 31,2023.

Commissioner (Education) H Gyan Prakash,Director (Education-Schools) L Nandakumar,COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh Singh led officials of the council were also present during the examination results declaration.