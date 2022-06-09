Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: MBOSE Class 10, 12 result releasing tomorrow

Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 tomorrow, June 10, 2022. MBOSE Class 10, 12 result will be declared in office hours. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

The board exam results can also be checked on megresults.nic.in and other media websites. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.

The MBOSE Class 10 SSLC board exams were conducted between March 24 and April 6, 2022, while the Meghalaya board Class 12 exams were held from March 25 to April 21, 2022. Candidates can check the result by entering the login details available on the admit card.

In 2021, the Class 10 result was announced on August 5. Around 60,000 students had appeared for HSSLC and SSLC examination last year. The examination was conducted by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of MBOSE.