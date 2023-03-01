MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 to begin today, important guidelines for students

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will begin MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 on March 1, 2023. The examination will begin at 9 am onwards and will conclude at 12 noon.

The MPBSE 10th Board Exam 2023 will begin with Hindi paper and will end on March 27, 2023 with NSQF. Students who will be appearing for the examination can check the exam guidelines below.

MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023: Guidelines for students

All the appearing students will have to reach the exam centre by 8 am on all exam days. The students will have to go through thermal screening. The gates to enter the exam centre will close at 8.45 am and candidates who will appear for the examination will have to be present in the examination hall at 8.30 am on all days. Candidates will be given the question paper 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination i.e., at 8.50 am and the answer book will be given 5 minutes before the starting of the examination. If required, MPBSE can change the date and time without any prior notice. The Board in such cases will communicate to all the candidates and others through proper communication channels. The question paper for all subjects will comprise of 80 marks questions, except for practical subjects. For self taught students, marks list will be provided by giving 100 percent weightage to the score of 80 marks.