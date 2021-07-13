MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: MPBSE 10th result to be declared on July 14

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE will declare MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. The Class 10 result will be announced on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The Class 10 result of over 11 lakh students will be announced on the basis of the best of five subjects.

The board's public relations officer SK Chaurasiya said, "The final exam of class 10 was cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of Covid 19. The result was prepared on the basis of performance in projects and internal test. " All the students who have registered for Class 10 board exams will be promoted to Class 11 without exams.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा आयोजित हाईस्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा, हाईस्कूल (अंध, मूक बधिर श्रेणी) परीक्षा 2021 के परीक्षा परिणाम 14 जुलाई को शाम 4 बजे घोषित किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/4CkiUiL9ge — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 12, 2021

The Class 10 exams in the state were scheduled to begin on April 30, 2021, which was postponed due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The state government later cancelled the Class 10 exams and practical exams after the upsurge of cases continued to happen.

Apart from the official websites the results can be checked on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE that can be downloaded from google play. Candidates will have to enter the roll number and submit and the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.