MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to make an announcement regarding MP board Class 10th and Class 12th final exam results date and time soon. When declared, students can check their e-marks sheets from the official website. MP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2023: Where, how to check MPBSE results(PTI Photo)

MP board results can be checked using application number and roll number. The official website is mpbse.nic.in.

The board will confirm the date and time for declaration once all the preparations are completed. It may also hold a press conference to declare results.

These are the steps to check MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th results 2023:

Go to mpbse.nic.in. Go to the home page and then click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link. Login with your credentials. View and download your result.

MP board conducted Class 10 final exams from March 1 to 27 and Class 12 final exams from March 2 to April 5.

As per past trends, the board announces both Class 10 and 12 results on the same day. Last year, results were announced on April 29 at 1 pm. Exams were held from February 18 to March 20. Around 18 lakh students took MP board exams in 2022.