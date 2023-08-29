Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 on August 29, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the result through the official site of MP Results at mpresults.nic.in. MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at mpresults.nic.in, link here

Along with the Class 12 supplementary results, the Class 12 Vocational course RWL result has also been declared. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of MP Results at mpresults.nic.in.

Click on MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 supplementary examination was started on July 18 and ended on July 27, 2023. The Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from July 17 to July 27, 2023. The supplementary exam was held in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPBSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON