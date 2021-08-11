MP Board Exams 2021: MPBSE Class 10, 12 special exam dates released

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the special exam dates for MP Board Exams 2021. The Class 10, 12 special exams in the state will be conducted in September. The examination will begin on September 1 and will end on September 25, 2021, for students.

All those students who are dissatisfied with their results in Class 10 and Class 12 can appear for the special examination free of cost for all subjects or a particular subject. The registration process to appear for the exam was conducted from August 1 to August 10, 2021, on the official website of MPONLINE.

Candidates can either appear for one single subject or can appear for all the subjects to increase their scores. However, the result of special exams will be considered full and final and no changes will be done henceforth, informed the Board in the official notice.

Also, the Board is providing the facility to those students who have registered themselves for the special exams but are not willing to appear for the exams to withdraw their registration. Such candidates can cancel their registration from August 11 to August 15, 2021 through the official website where the link will be available.





