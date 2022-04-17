MP Board MPBSE Result 2022: How to download Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th mark sheet

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce results of Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations on the official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh. The exams took place from February 18 to March 20.

The result is likely to be announced by April-end. The board will complete the evaluation process soon.

How to download MP board 10th result

Go to the official website of MPBSE or MP Results.

Click on MP Board Class 10 Result or MP Board Class 12 Result link on the home page.

Enter the login details and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Take a printout.

MPBSE board exam 2022 was conducted on a revised marking scheme. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.