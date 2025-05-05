MP Board Result 2025 Date and Time confirmed: MPBSE 10th, 12th results on May 6 at 5pm, check details

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will declare MP Board Result 2025 on May 6 at 5pm . Students who have appeared in the MPBSE 10th, 12th results can be check their results on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. MP Board Result 2025 Date and Time: MP Board Result 2025 Date and Time: This year, the MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. (Santosh Kumar )

Those who have appeared in the exam can also check their Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results at mpresults.nic.in.

Other than the official websites, MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 will also be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Candidates can check it through the direct link given here.

To check the Class 10, 12 results on the official websites, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in.

2. Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

For 12th class, MPBSE conducted the board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPBSE.