MP Board Result 2025 on May 6: Know websites to check MPBSE 10th & 12th results

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will be declaring the MP Class 12 results 2025 on May 6. When out, students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations will be able to download their results on the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MP Board Result 2025 Date: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results releasing on May 6, know websites to check. (Ht file)

Students will be able to check their results using their roll numbers in the space provided.

Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in/web/dashboard/issuers.

Also, the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

They can click on the HT Portal link to check their results.

This year, the MP board 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

Likewise, the MP board 12th results was conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

Notably, along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, gender-wise performance and more will also likely be shared.

MP Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check

Students can download the Class 10 and 12 results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 10 or 12 link available on the home page. Enter your details to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students can check the official website of MPBSE.