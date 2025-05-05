AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: Admit Card for IPASE May exam releasing tomorrow, here's where to download

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the admit cards for AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 11 AM. Students who are appearing in the advanced supplementary exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: Admit Card for IPASE May exam will be releasing tomorrow. (Representative image)

The official notice states, “The students can download the Hall tickets by providing his/ her IPE March. 2025 hall ticket number or Aadhaar Number and Date of birth. Students can also download through Mana Mithra, Government of A.P, WhatsApp Number 9552300009 by selecting the Education Services option and entering the IPE March, 2025 Hall ticket number or Aadhaar Number and Date of Birth.”

Notably. the IPASE May 2025 theory examination will be conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The IPASE practical examinations will be conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

In addition, students can appear for failed subjects and also for improvement of marks.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh had declared AP Inter Result 2025 on April 12, 2025. The board officials had announced the AP Class 11 and Class 12 results at the press conference. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., was also released.

The Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year examination was held in March. The Class 11 or first-year exams started on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2025. The Class 12 or second-year exam commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 20, 2025.

AP Supplementary Exams Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the admit cards by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the advanced supplementary exam admit card Enter the credentials asked to login and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.