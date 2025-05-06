MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 10th, 12th results out, direct link

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has announced the MP board 10th,12th final examination results. Students can check their marks by visiting the official websites. MP board 10th, 12th result 2025 live updates MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 10th, 12th results direct link here (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The official websites where MP board results will be hosted are mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 are also hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

MP Board result 2025 on HT Portal

How to check MP board 10th, 12th result 2025

On HT Portal

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams Select the MP board and then your class Enter the requested details and submit Check your result

On official website

Open the official website. Click on the 10th or 12th result link, as required. Enter your login credentials Submit and check your result.

The MP board 10th examination was conducted from February 27 to March 21, in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

MPBSE conducted the 12th board exam from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was also held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

Practical examinations were held at schools from February 10 to March 15, and practicals for self-study students were held at exam centres from February 25 to March 25.