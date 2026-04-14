The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has not yet released MP Board Result 2026. The date and time of announcement of MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be shared before the declaration of results. Candidates can check the results on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked on mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MP Board Result 2026: When will MPBSE 10th, 12th results release? check past trends

The MP Board Class 10 exam was held from February 11 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with Hindi paper and concluded with Social Science paper. The exams were held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

The Class 12 board exam was held from February 7 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with the Hindi paper and concluded with Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy, Physiology, and Health subjects.

The MP Board 10th and 12th results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the gender wise pass percentage, district-wise details, overall pass percentage and other details will be shared.

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The result date and time have not been announced yet. Candidates who are waiting for their results can check the past trends as when results may be announced.

MP Board Result 2026: Past trends 2025: The Class 10, 12 results were released on May 7. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 76.22 per cent, while it is 74.48 per cent for Class 12. Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli topped the Class 10 exam with full marks and Satna girl Priyal Dwivedi topped the Class 12 board exam.

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2024: MP Board announced the 10th, 12th results on April 24. 64.49 per cent of regular and 22.46 per cent of private students passed the Class 12 exam. Jayant Yadav of Shajapur topped the Class 12 exam with 487 marks out of 500. Anushka Agarwal of Gyan Jyoti English Medium HS School, Mandla, topped the MP board 10th exam with 495/500 marks. 58.10 per cent passed Class 10 exams.

2023: This year, the results for the MP Board 10th and 12th were announced on May 25. The pass percentage of Class 10 was 63.29% and Class 12 was 55.28%. Boys pass percentage for Class 10 was 63.29% and girls pass percentage was 66.47%. Class 12 boys' pass percentage was 52%, and girls' pass percentage was 58.75%.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of MP Board.