Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Assam HSLC 10th result 2026: Check full list of toppers here

    The results were announced during a press conference held by board officials at the board office in Assam.

    Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:15 PM IST
    Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Assam HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 results for 2026 were declared at 10:30 am, with the board also releasing the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and key data.

    The Assam HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 results for 2026 were declared at 10:30 am, with the board also releasing the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and key data. (Representational Image/Santosh Kumar)
    The Assam HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 results for 2026 were declared at 10:30 am, with the board also releasing the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and key data. (Representational Image/Santosh Kumar)

    Students can check their results online on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The direct link to access the Assam Board Class 10 result 2026 is also available online.

    The results were announced during a press conference held by board officials at the board office in Assam.

    Follow here for live updates on Assam HSLC class 10 results

    Toppers of Assam HSLC class 10

    Rank 1: Jyotirmay Das

    Rank 2: Akankha Bhuyan

    Rank 3: Jia Farah Islam

    Rank 3: Surjit Akhtar

    Jyotirmay Das from Barpeta secured the top position with 591 marks. Akankha Bhuyan from Biswanath followed closely with 589 marks, missing the first rank by just two marks.

    The third rank was shared by Jia Farah Islam from Dibrugarh and Surjit Akhtar from Nalbari, who both scored 588 marks.

    Also Read | Assam Board HSLC Result 2026: Where, how to check SEBA Assam Class 10th results when out?

    More details on Assam HSLC class 10 results

    The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, in two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

    Additionally, students can access their HSLC results via DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, a total of 4,38,565 candidates had registered for the examinations.

    The release of the results was scheduled a day after polling, even though the evaluation process had been completed earlier. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had confirmed on April 9 that the results would be declared on April 10. The scorecards were expected to be released around 10 am or 11 am.

    Polling for the Assam Assembly elections to elect 126 members was held on Thursday in a single phase, with the results set to be announced on May 4.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
    Home/Education/Board Exams/Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026: Check Full List Of Toppers Here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes