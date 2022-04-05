Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE will release MP Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12 in due course of time. The result date and time has not been disclosed by the Board yet. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state can check their results on mpbse.nic.in.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 18 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 17, 2022. As per some media reports, the result for Class 10, 12 is expected to release in last week of April. The Board has however not confirmed it yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

MP Board Results 2022: How to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 result

Visit the official site of MPBSE or MP Results.

Click on MP Board Class 10 Result or MP Board Class 12 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the marking scheme has been revised. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.