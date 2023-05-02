Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, 2023. The exact date of declaration of results have not been disclosed yet. MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official(HT file)

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mukesh Malviya, PRO, MPBSE told that Class 10, 12 results will be announced after May 20, 2023. The checking of Class 12 answer sheets has been completed and Class 10 answer sheets are about to get complete.

The Class 10, 12 board exam in the state was conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The examination duration was for 3 hours which will begin at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon. The Class 12 board examination started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. The exam duration was for 3 hours.

MP Board Results 2023: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPBSE.

Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.