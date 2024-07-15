MP Board RWL results of Class 10, 12 declared, direct link to download scorecards from mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, declared the Class 10 and 12 withheld (RWL) results. Candidates who took the board exams but had their results withheld can now download their scorecards from the official website at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE releases Class 10, 12 RWL results 2024 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can download results via the direct link.

Notably, to check the results, candidates need to enter details such as their Roll Number and Application Number.

It may be mentioned here that the MPBSE conducted the 10th exam from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year. The MP board 12th exam was held from February 6 to March 5, 2024, wherein more than 6 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The board announced the results of the regular Class 10 and 12 examinations on April 24, 2024. In class 10, 58.10 percent was the pass percentage for regular candidates and 13.26 percent was the pass percentage for private candidates

Likewise, for Class 12, 64.49 percent of regular candidates and 22.46 percent of private students have passed the Class 12 exam.

MP BOARD RWL RESULTS 2024: HOW TO DOWNLOAD SCORECARD

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Class 10 RWL or Class 12 RWL results 2024 links as required.

On the login page, enter the asked credentials - Roll Number and Application Number

Check the MP Board RWL Result 2024 displayed on the screen.

Download the MP Board RWL result 2024

Keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website of MPBSE.