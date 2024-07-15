 MP Board RWL results of Class 10, 12 declared, direct link to download scorecards from mpbse.nic.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP Board RWL results of Class 10, 12 declared, direct link to download scorecards from mpbse.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jul 15, 2024 01:44 PM IST

MP Board has declared the withheld results of Classes 10 and 12 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their results via the direct link.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, declared the Class 10 and 12 withheld (RWL) results. Candidates who took the board exams but had their results withheld can now download their scorecards from the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE releases Class 10, 12 RWL results 2024 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can download results via the direct link.
MPBSE releases Class 10, 12 RWL results 2024 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can download results via the direct link.

Notably, to check the results, candidates need to enter details such as their Roll Number and Application Number.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK MP CLASS 10 RWL RESULT 2024

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK MP CLASS 12 RWL RESULT 2024

It may be mentioned here that the MPBSE conducted the 10th exam from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year. The MP board 12th exam was held from February 6 to March 5, 2024, wherein more than 6 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Also read: CLAT 2025 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to apply

The board announced the results of the regular Class 10 and 12 examinations on April 24, 2024. In class 10, 58.10 percent was the pass percentage for regular candidates and 13.26 percent was the pass percentage for private candidates

Likewise, for Class 12, 64.49 percent of regular candidates and 22.46 percent of private students have passed the Class 12 exam.

Also read: Bihar Police Constable admit card 2024 out on csbc.bih.nic.in, direct link to download

MP BOARD RWL RESULTS 2024: HOW TO DOWNLOAD SCORECARD

  • Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the Class 10 RWL or Class 12 RWL results 2024 links as required.
  • On the login page, enter the asked credentials - Roll Number and Application Number
  • Check the MP Board RWL Result 2024 displayed on the screen.
  • Download the MP Board RWL result 2024
  • Keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website of MPBSE.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / MP Board RWL results of Class 10, 12 declared, direct link to download scorecards from mpbse.nic.in
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On