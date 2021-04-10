MPBSE Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12 released, here’s how to download

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released MPBSE Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12. The admit card has been released on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The admit card can be downloaded by head of the schools and principals through the official site.

The Class 10 and Class 12 examination will begin on April 30 and will end on May 1, 2021 across the country. The school authorities will download the admit card, sign and distribute it among the students. To download the admit card, school authorities will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card

MPBSE Admit Card 2021: How to Download

• Visit the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

• Click on MPBSE Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where login details will have to be entered.

• Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further distribution.

In case of any error found on the admit card, school authorities will have correct it through the official site till April 15, 2021 by paying a nominal fees. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of MPBSE.