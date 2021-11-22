Home / Education / Board Exams / MPBSE Board Exams 2022 date sheet for Class 10 and 12 released at mpbse.nic.in
MPBSE Board Exams 2022 date sheet for Class 10 and 12 released at mpbse.nic.in

  MPBSE Board Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday announced the examination schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022.
MPBSE Board Exams 2022 date sheet: Madhya Pradesh Board students have to appear in the board exams in 2022, can check their schedule on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.(mpbse.nic.in)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 11:03 PM IST
MPBSE Board Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday announced the examination schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. Candidates, who have to appear in the board exams in 2022, can check their schedule on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

The class 10 board exams is scheduled to begin from February 18 while class 12 exams will begin from February 17 from 10am to 1pm.

MP Class 10 board examination schedule

Hindi- February 18, 2022

Mathematics- February 22, 2022

Urdu February 24, 2022

Social Science February 26, 2022

Science March 2, 2022

English March 5, 2022

Sanskrit March 8, 2022

Marathi/ Gujarati/ Punjabi/ Sindhi March 9, 2022

NSQF March 10, 2022

MP Class 12 board examination schedule

English February 17, 2022

Hindi February 19, 2022

Physics/Economics, Animal Husbandry, milk trade poultry farming & fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian art, VOC -February 21,2022

Biotechnology, Indian Music February 23, 2022

Biology February 24, 2022

Political Science, 2nd question paper VOC February 25, 2022

Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Drawing and painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile, third paper VOC  February 28, 2022

Mathematics: March 3, 2022 

Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group),  Drawing & Designing, Book-Keeping & Accountancy, Environmental education and rural development Entrepreneurship (VOC): March 4

Informatic Practices March 7, 2022

Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Still life and design, Anatomy physiology and health - March 9, 2022

Urdu/Marathi- March 10, 2022

NSQF/ Physical Education March 11,2022

Sanskrit March 12, 2022

Check schedule below: 

