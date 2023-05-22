Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 25. The results will be available on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2023: MP Board results on May 25

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams in the state were conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The board exams for Class 10 were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours. The Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1 of 2023.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPBSE.

Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

With inputs from Shruti Tomar in Bhopal