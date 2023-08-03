Home / Education / Board Exams / MPBSE releases MP board date sheet 2024 for Class 10th, 12th

MPBSE releases MP board date sheet 2024 for Class 10th, 12th

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 03, 2023 10:29 AM IST

MP board Class 10 final exam 2024 will begin on February 5 and Class 12 exams will start on February 6.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBOSE) has released date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which will be held in 2024.

MP board Class 10 final exam 2024 will begin on February 5 and end on February 28, 2024.

Class 12 final exams will begin on February 6 and end on March 5, 2024.

On the first day of the Class 10 final exam, students will write the Hindi paper. NQSF and AI papers are scheduled for the last day of exam.

For Class 12, the Hindi paper is scheduled for the first day. On the last day, students will write Urdu and Marathi papers.

Physical Education Training exams for first year will be held on February 5, 8, 10 and 13 for first year students and for second year, these exams will be held on February 7, 9, 12 and 15.

For further information, check the schedule here.

