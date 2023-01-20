Home / Education / Board Exams / Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet out at nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet out at nbsenl.edu.in

board exams
Published on Jan 20, 2023 01:25 PM IST

Nagaland Board of School Education has released the HSLC and HSSLC examination date sheet.

Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet out at nbsenl.edu.in(HT Fil)
Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet out at nbsenl.edu.in(HT Fil)
ByHT Education Desk

Nagaland Board of School Education has released the HSLCE (Class 10) and HSSLCE (Class 12) exam timetables. NBSE HSLC 2023 exam will be held from March 10 to March 22, and the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam will be conducted between March 9 and March 31. Students can check the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC dates sheets on the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

Along with the class 10th and class 12th date sheets, NBSE has released the class 11th date sheet. The HSLC or class 10th and HSSLC or class 12th examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The class 11th examination will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet

NBSE HSLC class 10th date sheet
March 10, 2023English
March 13, 2023Science
March 15, 2023Second Language
March 17, 2023Social Science
March 20, 2023Mathematics
March 22, 2023

Sixth Subject

Vocational Subjects

NBSE HSSLC class 12th date sheet

March 9, 2023English
March 11, 2023Geography/ Entrepreneurship/ Music
March 14, 2023History/ Accountancy/ Physics
March 16, 2023Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha
March 18, 2023Sociology/ Business Studies
March 21, 2023Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Chemistry
March 23, 2023Education/Psychology
March 25, 2023Economics/Biology
March 27, 2023Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
March 29, 2023Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics
March 31, 2023

Vocational Subjects ( 9 am to 1 pm)

Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/ Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagaland date sheet
nagaland date sheet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out