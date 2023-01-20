Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet out at nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Board of School Education has released the HSLCE (Class 10) and HSSLCE (Class 12) exam timetables. NBSE HSLC 2023 exam will be held from March 10 to March 22, and the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam will be conducted between March 9 and March 31. Students can check the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC dates sheets on the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

Along with the class 10th and class 12th date sheets, NBSE has released the class 11th date sheet. The HSLC or class 10th and HSSLC or class 12th examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The class 11th examination will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet

NBSE HSLC class 10th date sheet March 10, 2023 English March 13, 2023 Science March 15, 2023 Second Language March 17, 2023 Social Science March 20, 2023 Mathematics March 22, 2023 Sixth Subject Vocational Subjects

NBSE HSSLC class 12th date sheet March 9, 2023 English March 11, 2023 Geography/ Entrepreneurship/ Music March 14, 2023 History/ Accountancy/ Physics March 16, 2023 Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha March 18, 2023 Sociology/ Business Studies March 21, 2023 Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Chemistry March 23, 2023 Education/Psychology March 25, 2023 Economics/Biology March 27, 2023 Computer Science/ Informatics Practices March 29, 2023 Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics March 31, 2023 Vocational Subjects ( 9 am to 1 pm) Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/ Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive)