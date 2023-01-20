Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet out at nbsenl.edu.in
Nagaland Board of School Education has released the HSLC and HSSLC examination date sheet.
Nagaland Board of School Education has released the HSLCE (Class 10) and HSSLCE (Class 12) exam timetables. NBSE HSLC 2023 exam will be held from March 10 to March 22, and the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam will be conducted between March 9 and March 31. Students can check the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC dates sheets on the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.
Along with the class 10th and class 12th date sheets, NBSE has released the class 11th date sheet. The HSLC or class 10th and HSSLC or class 12th examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The class 11th examination will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Nagaland Board class 10th and class 12th exam date sheet
|NBSE HSLC class 10th date sheet
|March 10, 2023
|English
|March 13, 2023
|Science
|March 15, 2023
|Second Language
|March 17, 2023
|Social Science
|March 20, 2023
|Mathematics
|March 22, 2023
Sixth Subject
Vocational Subjects
NBSE HSSLC class 12th date sheet
|March 9, 2023
|English
|March 11, 2023
|Geography/ Entrepreneurship/ Music
|March 14, 2023
|History/ Accountancy/ Physics
|March 16, 2023
|Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha
|March 18, 2023
|Sociology/ Business Studies
|March 21, 2023
|Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Chemistry
|March 23, 2023
|Education/Psychology
|March 25, 2023
|Economics/Biology
|March 27, 2023
|Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|March 29, 2023
|Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics
|March 31, 2023
Vocational Subjects ( 9 am to 1 pm)
Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/ Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive)