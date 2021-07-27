NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov Public exam 2021 registration begins today

National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the registration for NIOS Public Exams 2021 for October session from July 27, 2021 onwards. The registration will open for both Class 10, 12 on the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. The last date to apply for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses is till August 16, 2021.

The next NIOS Public Examination for Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted during October-November 2021. The exam date sheet has not been released by the Board yet. Candidates can check the complete schedule in the table given below.

NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov Public exam 2021: Complete Schedule

Registration begins without late fee July 27, 2021 Closing date of registration August 16, 2021 For learners with late fee of ₹ 100/- per subject August 17 to August 26, 2021 For all learners with consolidated late fee of ₹ 1500/- per learner August 27 to September 6, 2021

As per the notice, all the regional directors are directed to intimate to the concerned AIs for submitting examination fee for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination within the stipulated time only through online mode/ no offline mode will be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.