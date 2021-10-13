NIOS class 10, 12 exams begin on November 11

The NIOS public exam for class 10, 12 theory papers will begin on November 12, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has said in a tweet on Wednesday. The exam for overseas learners will start a day ahead on November 11.

The institute has asked all regional directors to upload the datesheet of the theory exam at the regional centre website and also issue press release in the local dailies.

The date sheets are available on the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Exams will be held till December 15. For overseas candidates the exam will conclude on December 6.

For these exams, the registration was held in July-August.

The result of June 2021 exams was declared in July.

The Public Exam (Theory) of NIOS for Oct-Nov 2021 for Secondary and Sr.Secondary courses is scheduled from 12 .11.2021 for All India & from 11.11.2021 for overseas learners.For details pl visit: https://t.co/qYIbmwADQu @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @Annapurna4BJP @Drsubhassarkar pic.twitter.com/PnLKR1ab7n — NIOS (@niostwit) October 13, 2021