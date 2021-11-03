NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the class 10, 12 board exams scheduled to be held from November 11. The NIOS hall tickets are available on the official website nios.ac.in.

Go to the official website nios.ac.in

Click on the NIOS hall ticket

Enter the enrolment number

Enter the hall ticket type

Submit the details

Download the hall ticket

Candidates can also download the instructions for practical and theory exams

“Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Oct - Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” the NIOS has informed candidates.

Exams will be held till December 15. For overseas candidates the exam will conclude on December 6. For these exams, the registration was held in July-August.