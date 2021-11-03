Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download
board exams

NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download

  • NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released. The NIOS hall tickets are available on the official website nios.ac.in.
NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download
NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the class 10, 12 board exams scheduled to be held from November 11. The NIOS hall tickets are available on the official website nios.ac.in.

NIOS hall tickets

NIOS hall tickets: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website nios.ac.in
  • Click on the NIOS hall ticket
  • Enter the enrolment number
  • Enter the hall ticket type
  • Submit the details
  • Download the hall ticket
  • Candidates can also download the instructions for practical and theory exams

“Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Oct - Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” the NIOS has informed candidates.

Exams will be held till December 15. For overseas candidates the exam will conclude on December 6. For these exams, the registration was held in July-August.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios oct-nov exam admit card
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out