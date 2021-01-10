NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released

NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for Class 10 and 12 practical exams on its official website.

Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from January 12 to 25, 2021, and the theory exams will be held from January 22 to February 15.

"Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Jan/Feb 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately," reads the statement on the NIOS official website.

Direct link to download NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.

How to download NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Public Exam Hall Ticket (Practical) Jan/Feb 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.