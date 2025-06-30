Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

NIOS Class 10th public exam results announced, here's what happens next

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2025 08:29 PM IST

To check the NIOS 10th result 2025, learners need to use their enrolment numbers and enter the captcha code displayed on the login window.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the result of the Class 10th Public Examination earlier today, June 30. Candidates who appeared for the NIOS 10th public examination can check their result on results.nios.ac.in or use the link given below. 

NIOS has announced April/May 2025 public exam results for Class 10 students(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NIOS has announced April/May 2025 public exam results for Class 10 students(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NIOS 10th result 2025 direct link

To check the NIOS 10th result 2025, learners need to use their enrolment numbers and enter the captcha code displayed on the login window. 

Also read: UP board 10th, 12th compartment exam 2025 date announced, check details here

The institute conducted the April-May 2025 public exams for Class 10 students from  April 9 to May 19, 2025, in single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Also read: CUET UG Result 2025 News Live: Where to check NTA CUET results, toppers' list, scorecard when out

NIOS 10th result 2025 out, what’s next for candidates?

Next, candidates can apply for result correction up to 30 days. They have to pay 50 for each correction. For result-related queries, they can email at rcell@nios.ac.in.

To submit a correction request, they need to login to the dashboard on the student portal

(sdmis.nios.ac.in) and click on the “Apply” link on the result correction option. 

After clicking on the apply link, learners need to select the subject for which they want to apply for result correction. 

After selecting the subject, they need to select the type of result correction:

1.Practical marks not included in the result 

2.TMA marks not included in the result 

3.TOC marks not included in the result

4. Marked absent in theory

After selecting the correction type, learners need to go to the payment gateway and pay the processing fee of 50 for each type of correction as each area needs separate action. 

After the fee is paid, candidates need to print the payment receipt. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / NIOS Class 10th public exam results announced, here's what happens next
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On