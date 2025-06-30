NIOS Class 10th public exam results announced, here's what happens next

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the result of the Class 10th Public Examination earlier today, June 30. Candidates who appeared for the NIOS 10th public examination can check their result on results.nios.ac.in or use the link given below. NIOS has announced April/May 2025 public exam results for Class 10 students(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NIOS 10th result 2025 direct link

To check the NIOS 10th result 2025, learners need to use their enrolment numbers and enter the captcha code displayed on the login window.

The institute conducted the April-May 2025 public exams for Class 10 students from April 9 to May 19, 2025, in single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

NIOS 10th result 2025 out, what’s next for candidates?

Next, candidates can apply for result correction up to 30 days. They have to pay ₹50 for each correction. For result-related queries, they can email at rcell@nios.ac.in.

To submit a correction request, they need to login to the dashboard on the student portal

(sdmis.nios.ac.in) and click on the “Apply” link on the result correction option.

After clicking on the apply link, learners need to select the subject for which they want to apply for result correction.

After selecting the subject, they need to select the type of result correction:

1.Practical marks not included in the result

2.TMA marks not included in the result

3.TOC marks not included in the result

4. Marked absent in theory

After selecting the correction type, learners need to go to the payment gateway and pay the processing fee of ₹50 for each type of correction as each area needs separate action.

After the fee is paid, candidates need to print the payment receipt.