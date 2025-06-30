UP board 10th, 12th compartment exam 2025 date announced, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced Class 10 and 12 compartment examination dates. Students can check the UP board Compartment exam date 2025 on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. UP board 10th, 12th compartment exam 2025 date announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The UP board Class 10 or High School Improvement/ Compartment examination will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm on July 19.

For Class 12 or Intermediate, UP board Compartment examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on July 19.

Practical examinations for UP board Compartment/Improvement candidates will be held on July 11 and 12, UPMSP said.

The examinations will be held at selected venues at district headquarters.

Mobile phones and any other electronic devices are strictly banned inside the exam venue. The exam will be held under the surveillance of voice-recording-enabled CCTV cameras.

Like the main examination, question papers for the Compartment examination will be stored at strong rooms using double-locked closets. The strong rooms will be under 24x7 CCTV monitoring.

School principals will download admit cards for the UP board Compartment or Improvement examinations, put their signatures and distribute these among students.

Candidates must reach the venue 45 minutes before the exam's starting time, UPMSP said.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

UPMSP announced the UP board 10th, 12th results on April 25. Mehak Jaiswal topped the UP board Intermediate exam with 97.20 per cent marks while Class 10 topper Yash Pratap Singh secured 97.83 per cent marks.

The overall pass percentage in Class 10 was 90.11 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 81.15 per cent.

For further details, students can visit the official website of the UPMSP.