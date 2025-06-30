NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 declared, direct link to download 10th scores here
NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 have been released. Students who appeared in the exam can click on the direct link to download their result.
The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the results of NIOS Class 10 examination results on Monday, June 30, 2025. Students who appeared for the Secondary examinations can now check and download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in.
Alternatively, the results can also be checked on results.nios.ac.in.
Also read: AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card releasing today at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, here's how to download
Students must enter their Enrollment Number to check the Class 10 results on the official website.
Direct link to check NIOS Class 10 Results 2025
The NIOS Class 10 examinations were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025, in single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Also read: ICSI CSEET 2025: Appearing for exam on July 5? Check important instructions, tech specs required for computer & more
NIOS Class 10 Results 2025: How to download
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download their NIOS Class 10 results 2025:
1. Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to download NIOS Class 10 results 2025.
3. Enter your Enrollment Number and submit.
4. Check your NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 displayed on the screen.
5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Also read: UP board 10th, 12th compartment exam 2025 date announced, check details here
For more details, students are advised to visit the official website at nios.ac.in.