NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 declared, direct link to download 10th scores here

The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the results of NIOS Class 10 examination results on Monday, June 30, 2025. Students who appeared for the Secondary examinations can now check and download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in. NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 have been declared. The direct link to download result is given here

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on results.nios.ac.in.

Students must enter their Enrollment Number to check the Class 10 results on the official website.

The NIOS Class 10 examinations were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025, in single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

NIOS Class 10 Results 2025: How to download

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download their NIOS Class 10 results 2025:

1. Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download NIOS Class 10 results 2025.

3. Enter your Enrollment Number and submit.

4. Check your NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website at nios.ac.in.