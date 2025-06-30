AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card releasing today at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, here's how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA, is scheduled to release the admit card for AIAPGET 2025 on Monday, June 30, 2025. Candidates appearing for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card is scheduled to be out on June 30, 2025, at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, Check steps to download when out. (Representative image/HT file)

Candidates will need to enter their details like Application Number and Password or Date of Birth to download their hall tickets.

AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card: Here's how to download hall tickets

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

Notably, the NTA has already released the exam city intimation slips on its official website. The exam city slip informs candidates of the allotment of the exam city, to facilitate them.

It should be considered as the same the admit card.

It may be mentioned here that the AIAPGET examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2025.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of AIAPGET.