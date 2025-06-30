ICSI CSEET 2025: Appearing for exam on July 5? Check important instructions, tech specs required for computer & more

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to conduct the July 2025 session of CSEET on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held through remote proctored mode, and candidates will be allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home or other such convenient and isolated place. ICSI CSEET 2025: Check important instructions for the exam scheduled for July 5. (Representative image/HT File)

However, they will not be allowed to appear in CSEET by using Mobile Phone, Tablet, Palmtop, etc.

The ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025 has already been released, and can be download by candidates using their Unique Id and Date of Birth.

Notably, ahead of the exam, the ICSI released a list of important instructions that candidates need to strictly follow. In this article, we will look at these guidelines to help candidates be better prepared for the exam:

Candidates must keep with them their Admit Card and Govt-issued Identity Card such as Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the Remote Proctors for securing appearance in the Test. Failing to do so will not grant permission to take the Test. Additionally, candidates will not be allowed to keep any other document with them. Candidates should properly download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their Desktop or Laptop beforehand as directed for the CSEET. SEBLite shall not be uninstalled till test has been completed and submitted successfully. In case candidate fail to download the Safe Exam Browser due to any reason they will not be able to start the test and no query in this regard will be entertained, ICSI informed. The mandatory requirements include: Properly installed SEBLite on the Desktop/Laptop having requisite technical, a stable internet connection (avoid hotspot or mobile or unstable internet source), fully charged laptop or power backup enabled desktop, adhering to the exam-day instructions, and appearing in the Mock Test. Candidates should login to the Test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of Test. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the Test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the Test. They will also not be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test. No break (including bio-break) will be permitted during the Test. Candidates should secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper, i.e., Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 separately, and 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the CSEET. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates are restricted to use mobile, earphone, headphone or any other gadget including Pager, Digital Diary, Scientific or Programmable Calculator, Blue Tooth, Palmtop, Smart Watch, Health Band, etc. They cannot refer book or use paper, pen/pencil, writing pad(s), note books, etc. There should be no presence of any other person in the room with the candidate once he/she is seated before computer for the CSEET. Taking photograph(s) of the screen/questions/answer option(s) is prohibited. Candidates must not read questions, answer options loudly. Candidates must not leave the work station without submission of the test. They should not have eye contact and focus out of screen. Impersonation during CSEET is prohibited.

Things to ensure for remote-proctored exam

Video and audio of the Laptop or Desktop are properly positioned and functioning and no earphone/headphones, etc. shall be permitted in the CSEET. Candidate must be seated for the CSEET in such a manner that his/her face and seating posture up to waist remain visible to the proctor all times during the CSEET. Candidates must sit in a secluded room or any other suitable quiet place with a chair and desk/table preferably with plain backdrop (area behind the candidate) with adequate lighting from the front. The place should be noise free with no other person/s in the surroundings except the candidate. No item except the computer, external webcam (if internal webcam is not available), keyboard, mouse, other permitted items, if any, should be kept on the desk/table, ICSI informed.

Candidates can read more about the technical requirements and more on the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICSI.