AP DSC Recruitment Exam 2025 underway, know when answer key will be released and other details here

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, is conducting MEGA DSC 2025 examinations, which will end on July 6, 2025. The exam is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. AP DSC Recruitment Exam 2025: The answer key will be released once the exam concludes. Check schedule here. (Kunal Patil/HT file)

Once the exams are over, the DSE Andhra Pradesh will release the initial or provisional answer key. As per the official schedule, the Initial Key will be released on the second day after completion of the last exam.

Along with the answer key, the window to submit objections will also be opened for those candidates who wish to challenge the initial key. Candidates will need to submit their objections within a stipulated time.

Candidates must note here that no challenges will be entertained after the stipulated time.

The challenges will then be verified by an expert committee constituted by the DSE, and the final answer key will be revised if required.

The schedule states that the AP DSC final answer key 2025 will be released in seven days from the last date of receiving the objections

Notably, the AP DSC 2025 is being conducted to fill 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the initial key (provisional answer key). Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the answer key displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.