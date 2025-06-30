Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Reporting at allotted colleges begins today

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will begin reporting at allotted colleges for the First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) or Class 11 admission today, June 30. The 1st merit list for the Maharashtra FYJC admission was released on June 28 at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats for the CAP round 1 need to report to the colleges by July 7. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Reporting for CAP round 1 begins today

“Round-1 Allotment List and Minority, Management, In-house Quota List are Published on 28-06-2025, Student to visit for admission to thier alloted college from 30-06-2025 upto 07-07-2025 6:00 PM,” a message displayed on the official website reads.

Candidates need to bring their documents for verification, pay the prescribed fees and confirm their admissions during this period.

If a student does not want to take admission in CAP 1, s/he has to participate in the next round. However, students who have been allotted their first preferences it is required to take admission. Otherwise, they will be blocked for admission during rounds 2 to 4.

Those who want to cancel their confirmed admission can request the concerned junior colleges. Such students will be restricted from participating in the subsequent regular round.

After the admission process for the first round is over, the department will display the list of vacant seats for the CAP round 2.

This year, 9,435 Maharashtra junior colleges and higher secondary schools are offering a total of 21,23,040 seats.

Of the total seats, 18,97,526 are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), while 2,25,514 are reserved under various quotas.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department for FYJC admissions.