NIOS hall ticket 2023 for Apr-May public exams out, link to download admit cards

NIOS Hall Ticket 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued hall tickets or admit cards for the April-May 2023 edition of public exams. Candidates enrolled in Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) classes of the institute, who are appearing in the upcoming exams can download their admit cards from sdmis.nios.ac.in. The direct link is provided below. NIOS hall ticket 2023 for Apr-May public exams out on sdmis.nios.ac.in

To download NIOS hall tickets 2023, candidates are required to use their enrollment numbers as login credentials. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

NIOS Hall ticket 2023 download

How to download NIOS April-May 2023 hall tickets

Go to the link given above. Enter your enrollment number and select hall ticket type. Login and download the admit card.

As per the date sheet released earlier, Class 10 and 12 public exams at Indian exam centres are scheduled for April 6 to May 8, 2023. Results of these exams will be announced within six weeks from the last date of examination.

Migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificate will be issued to learners through their respective AIs.