National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12. Candidates who want to appear for secondary and senior secondary exams to be held in October-November can download the admit card through the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in. NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 out at sdmis.nios.ac.in, download link here

As per the datesheet, the Class 10, 12 theory examination will begin on October 14 and will end on November 18, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on most days and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for some papers.

Direct link to download NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2. Click on NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of examination is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the examination. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained. The result will be made available immediately on NIOS website. The Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective Als. In case of cancelled Als these documents will be sent to them by post at their residential addresses available at NIOS by the concerned Regional Centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.