Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 out at bseodisha.ac.in, link here

Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 out at bseodisha.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 28, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download it through the direct link given below.

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023. Candidates can download HSC admit card through the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023
Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023

The admit card has also been released for Correspondence course of Class 10. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 out, link her

  • Visit the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
  • Click on Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on July 3, 2023. The pattern of examination will be of 50 marks MCQs which will be answered in OMR sheet and 30 marks will be of subjective type, which will be answered in question cum answer booklet. This examination will have 100% weightage for the final results of the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Odisha.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exams
board exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out