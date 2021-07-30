Odisha board’s offline matric exam begins today

The offline matriculation examination for students of Odisha high schools who were unsatisfied with their exam results began on Friday. Over 15,000 students wrote the exam.

Following the cancellation of the high school certificate examination this year due to Covid-19, the Odisha Board of Secondary Education had announced the results on June 25. The results took into account Class 9 marks and periodic test results of Class 10.

This was the first time that the results were published without the exam. Around 98% of the students passed this year.

However, the Board said that those who were not satisfied with their marks could appear in the offline exams without having to pay a fee.

“The offline matriculation examination is being held in strict compliance of the SOP issued by the state government. All the staff engaged in exam duty had undergone Covid-19 test. Special squads have been constituted to ensure that there is no violation of Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing,” said school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The offline matric examination will conclude on August 5, 2021. The results will be ready within 15 days.

Among those appearing for the offline exams on Friday is Biju Janata Dal MLA from Surada, Purna Chandra Swain.