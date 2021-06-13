Odisha Class 10 Results: BSE Odisha to announce Class 10 results by end of June

Odisha Class 10 Results: Odisha would announce the results of class 10 matric examinations by end of this month, school and mass education minister Sameer Dash said on Sunday.

Dash said the evaluation process is on right track and he was hopeful of the results being announced by end of June.

On April 21, Odisha had announced cancellation of Class 10 exam due to rising Covid cases. Nearly 6.5 lakh students were to write the Class 10 exam that was scheduled to begin from May 3, but was postponed due to Covid.

Earlier, the education department had said that Board of Secondary Education, (BSE) Odisha would take into account marks secured by students in their class 9 as well as pre-board exams of class 10 to award finals marks of the Class 10 students.

BSE said marks of class 9 half-yearly examination and annual examination would be taken into account apart from results of 2nd Practice Test, 3rd Practice Test and 4th Practice Test of Class 10. Marks in each examination conducted are to be converted out of the maximum marks mentioned against each subject.

"While 40 percent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in class 9 exams in each subject, 30 per cent weightage will be given to 2 highest marks in all subject out of three practice tests conducted in Class 10. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class 10 exam, 100% weightage will be given to the mark secured in Class 9 exam (both half yearly & annual) and subject-wise highest marks will be taken into consideration," the Board had said in a notification.

In case a candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70% weightage will be given in the mark secured in Class-IX exams (half yearly and annual).

Results of the school's HSC examination performance in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 will also be analysed and basing on the best performance of the school maximum number of different grades bagged by each school would be found out.

School wise merit list would be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks secured and uploaded in above examinations.

In case any candidate is not satisfied, he/she can appear in the examination to be conducted offline by the board after the pandemic situation improves.