PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021 declared, 99.88% pass 8th, 99.93% pass 10th

The Punjab School Education Board on Monday, May 17 declared the results of Class 8 and Class 10 on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Tuesday at 8am.

In class 10th, 99.93% of students have passed and government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.

In class 8th, the pass percentage is 99.88% as out of the total of 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 students have passed.

Keeping with the trend, this year too girls outshone the boys with an average pass percentage of 99.94%, while boys scored 99.92% in class 10th. Even in class 8th, girls outsmarted boys as their pass percentage were 99.90, while boys got 99.86%.

Board chairperson, Yograj said, for the first time that the board had recorded a pass percentage of 99.93 % in class 10th. “Even government schools boasted of a high pass percentage of 99.96% in the last five decades,” he said.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board could not conduct the exams, and result was declared on the basis of on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).

Chairman further said, for the third consecutive year, government schools had performed far better than affiliated and associated schools in the terms of the pass percentage in class 10th for government schools is 99.96, while for affiliated schools, it is 99.89%.

Similarly for class 8th, the pass percentage of government schools is 99.91%, while for affiliated schools it is 99.85%.