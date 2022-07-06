PSEB 10th Result 2022 out, direct link to check Punjab board Class 10 scores

Punjab School Education Board has announced the PSEB Class 10 Result 2022. Students who took the examination can check the PSEB class 10th and 12th exam can check their result on pseb.ac.in. For updates follow PSEB class 10th result live blog.

The Punjab Board conducted the Class 10 Board Exams from April 29 to May 19, 2022, and the Class 12 Board Examinations from April 22 to May 23, 2022, throughout the state at various exam centers.

Direct link to cheek PSEB 10th result

PSEB class 10th result: How to check

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.