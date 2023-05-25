Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date: Punjab Class 10th results releasing tomorrow

PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date: Punjab Class 10th results releasing tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 04:46 PM IST

PSEB 10th Results 2023 date has been announced. Punjab Class 10th results will be declared on May 26, 2023.

Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date. The Punjab Class 10th results will be declared on May 26, 2023. The results will be announced at 11.30 am. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date: Punjab Class 10th results releasing tomorrow
PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date: Punjab Class 10th results releasing tomorrow

This year Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. All the papers were of three hours except for computer science, physical education and sports and NSFQ subjects. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state.

PSEB 10th Results 2023: How to check

All appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pseb board exam result
pseb board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out