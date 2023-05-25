Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date. The Punjab Class 10th results will be declared on May 26, 2023. The results will be announced at 11.30 am. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 10th Results 2023 Date: Punjab Class 10th results releasing tomorrow

This year Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. All the papers were of three hours except for computer science, physical education and sports and NSFQ subjects. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state.

PSEB 10th Results 2023: How to check

All appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.