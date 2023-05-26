Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 10th results 2023: Girls outperform boys, take top three positions

Mohit Khanna, Mohali
May 26, 2023

Girls outperformed boys and took the top three spots in the Class 10 results announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 results were released on Friday, and for the second consecutive year, girls outperformed boys and took the top three positions. The results link will be available at pseb.ac.in on Saturday, May 27 at 8 am.

Gagandeep Kaur, a student at Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School in Akot Sukhia, Faridkot, topped the state board examination with a score of 650 out of 650. Navjot, also from the same school, came second with a score of 648 out of 650. Harman Kaur, a student at the Government High School in Mansa, came in third with a score of 646 out of 650.

This year the overall pass percentage stood at 97.54%. A total of 2,81,327 candidates appeared for the examination of which 2,74,400 candidates passed.

Pathankot district came out on top with 99.19%, followed by Kapurthala and Amritsar with 99.2% and 98.97% respectively.

