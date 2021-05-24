PSEB 5th results 2021: Punjab board Class 5 results out, Girls outshine boys

The Punjab School Education Board on Monday declared results of class 5. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Tuesday after 9 am.

In March this year, out of total 6 exams, four exams were held, while two exams –Maths and welcome life were not held due to a surge in cases. The marks in the two subjects were calculated on the average of four subjects.

The pass percentage in class 5 was 99.76% as out of total 3,14,472 students who appeared, 3,13,712 passed the exam.

Keeping with the trend, this year too girls outshone the boys in both the classes. The pass percentage of girls is 99.80% while boys scored 99.73%.

Board chairperson, Yograj said, this year too the students of rural schools performed well in comparison to urban schools. Even girls outshone boys this year too. The pass percentage of urban students is 99.74%, while in rural schools the pass percentage is 99.77%, he said.

In class 5 for government schools pass the percentage is 99.74%, while for affiliated schools, it is 99.87% and for associated schools, the pass percentage is 99.85%.

In the merit list, Taran Taran district topped the state by securing 99.95%, followed by Pathankot with 99.94%. Hoshiarpur district remained on the last by securing 99.57%.

If not satisfied with result, write to us, Chairman

Chairman of the Board, Yograj said, if the child is not satisfied with the result, he/she can write to us and will take their theory exam, once the condition will become normal. The email id is primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in

PSEB 5th results at a glance

Pass percentage -99.76 %

Total students – 314472

Students who passed – 313712

Pass percentage of regular students – 99.76 %

Pass percentage of girls- 99.80 %

Pass percentage of boys- 99.73 %

Pass percentage of urban areas- 99.74 %

Pass percentage of rural areas – 99.77 %

Pass percentage of affiliated schools- 99.87 %

Pass percentage of associated schools – 99.85 %

Pass percentage of government schools – 99.74 %

Pass percentage of aided schools- 99.03 %