News / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet: Punjab Class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th timetables released at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet: Punjab Class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th timetables released at pseb.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 02, 2024 06:49 PM IST

PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet for Class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th has been released. The timetable is given here.

Punjab School Education Board has released PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheets. The timetables has been released for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12. Candidates who will appear for the board examination this year can download the date sheet through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet for Class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th timetables out(HT file)
PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet for Class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th timetables out(HT file)

As per the official timetable released by the Board, the Class 10 board examination will begin on February 13 and will end on March 5, 2024. Class 12 board exam will begin on February 13 and will end on March 30, 2024. The examination will be conducted across the state at various exam centres.

Class 5 examination will be conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2024 and Class 8 examination will be conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27, 2024.

PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet: How to download

Candidates who want to download the date sheet by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.

Check PSEB Board Exams 2024 Datesheet here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
